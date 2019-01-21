21 Jan 2019 // Latest Airline Route News // No Comments »

Philippines AirAsia sets off for Seoul from Clark

Philippines AirAsia Clark Seoul

Philippines AirAsia launched flights from Clark to Seoul Inchon on 19 January, with the former airport baking this highly impressive cake to mark the new service. The route will operate three times weekly.

  • Philippines AirAsia introduced a new route between Clark (CRK) and Seoul Incheon (ICN) on 19 January. It will operate the 2,543-kilometre airport pair three times weekly using A320s. There is a considerable amount of incumbent competition on the sector, with Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Philippine Airlines and t’way air all already offering daily services. “We are staying true to our commitment to provide the much needed international connectivity and convenience for travellers in Metro Manila, Central, and Northern Luzon,” said Gomer Monreal, Director of Flight Operations, Philippines AirAsia. “The future of aviation, travel, and tourism is taking shape in Clark. Now more than ever, Clark is truly saving us from air traffic congestion, and enabling airlines and travellers to enjoy the convenience of travelling. This inaugural flight is a fantastic opportunity for Filipino travellers to explore and experience winter in Korea.” According to OAG Schedules Analyser, Philippines AirAsia also offers flights from Clark to seven domestic destinations during W18/19. Its only other international link from Clark this winter is to Taipei Taoyuan.

Article Tags

CRK ICN Philippines AirAsia

