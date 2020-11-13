Southwest resumes Aruba – Baltimore; JetBlue has entry testing at island

Aruba welcomed back Southwest from Baltimore on 5 November, with the LCC offering a once-daily service and significant connectivity over the Maryland airport.

Southwest began Aruba in July 2014 with services from Atlanta, Baltimore, and Orlando.

This was the year the carrier began international service, with routes across the Caribbean (Aruba, Montego Bay, Nassau, Punta Cana) and Mexico (Cancun, Mexico City, Los Cabos).

Southwest had just over 199,000 seats to/from Aruba last year, OAG data shows. It ended the year with a 5.8% share of the airport’s international capacity – its highest yet.

Speaking to anna.aero about Southwest’s relaunch, Jo-Anne Meaux Arends, Air Service Development Manager, Aruba Airport Authority, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome back Southwest Airlines to Aruba. Airlines are connected to airports through mutual commitment and dependence to recover and grow again as we experience fundamental changes in the aviation industry.

“It has been a tough journey, but when there is teamwork and collaboration wonderful things can be achieved.

“Thank you, team Southwest, for the continued support and partnership as we gradually restore your network connectivity!”

JetBlue is top airline at Aruba; entry testing makes island access even easier

JetBlue is Aruba’s largest airline. It had 636,000 seats last year, equating to 18.6% of the airport’s capacity – up from 13.7% just two years previously.

The airline’s growth in recent years was from introducing Fort Lauderdale in 2017 and meaningfully growing capacity since then to Boston and New York JFK.

New York JFK was Aruba’s number-one route last year, on which JetBlue had over six in ten seats.

Adding to its existing routes to island, a daily service from Newark is coming on 19 November. This is part of JetBlue’s strong growth this winter at the New Jersey airport, with 27 routes in all – including 11 to the Caribbean.

This winter, Aruba will have more JetBlue capacity from Newark than the likes of Montego Bay, Providenciales, Nassau, St Maarten, and Barbados.

Both JetBlue and Southwest contributed strongly to Aruba’s 2.2 million seats to/from the US in 2019, with this country the island’s top with 63% of international seats.

And the Caribbean country has just been selected as JetBlue’s first to have entry testing for coronavirus.

“Aruba is honoured to partner with JetBlue to be the first Caribbean country to offer this innovative seamless entry testing to streamline the travel process and to make our ‘one happy island’ even more accessible,” said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of Aruba Tourism Authority.

As JetBlue said: “Reliable, accurate, and convenient testing is a vital key to safely resuming leisure travel and invigorating the economy.” And it is something that the airport warmly supports.